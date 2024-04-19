Amarah’s funeral set for April 20

News

Amarah Lallitte –

THE funeral of murdered four-year-old Amarah Lallite will take place on April 20 at Faith Assembly in Arouca at 11 am.

The toddler was beheaded at her home at Fifth Street, Arouca, on April 8.

Her 39-year-old stepfather, Inshan Constant, was held the same night and charged with her murder on April 12.

He appeared before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami, who ordered him sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for assessment. Constant will return to court on May 1.

A post-mortem on Lallitte’s body on April 11 said she was struck with an object in the head and also stabbed multiple times in the head. Her body was discovered in one room and police found her head in a barrel at the back of the house.

On the night of the incident, Lallitte’s mother, Tricia Villaruel and a male relative had an altercation and Villaruel ran to the Arouca Police Station for help. Lallitte’s body was found after her mother returned to the house with the police.

On April 15, dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil for Lallitte after her horrific murder shocked the nation.

Mourners walked from Five Rivers Junction to Fifth Street, pausing to place candles and flowers outside the house. Five Rivers Community Cultural Caravan PRO Selina Khan-Antoine told Newsday, “It is a very, very, very sad situation. The whole of Five Rivers felt it. We are all parents, we are children, so everybody has some sort of emotion felt at this time. It is sad. A young life was taken.”