Altree Developments’ Vie L’Ven Resort joins the Leading Hotels of the World collection

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. July 10, 2023: Altree Developments proudly announces that Vie L’Ven Luxury Hotel and Residences has officially joined the distinguished group of Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), alongside renowned establishments such as Portugal’s Savoy Palace, Paris’ Fauchon L’Palace, and Sweden’s Grand Hotel Stockholm.

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW curates the world’s most luxurious hotels and resorts for travelers looking for their next discovery. Vie L’Ven’s luxurious and exquisite five-star hotel makes the list by offering an ultimate lavish experience with unparalleled amenities such as world-class restaurants, beach bar, private villas, and spa and fitness facilities.

“We are excited to be included among the esteemed Leading Hotels in the World, alongside the most exquisite and opulent properties globally,” says Zev Mandelbaum, Altree Developments’ Founder and CEO. “Vie L’Ven represents more than just a premier condominium hotel resort in the Caribbean; it will elevate the Sint Maarten tourism scene and offers travelers a distinctive experience in the coveted Cay Bay.”

Drawing from the cultural heritage of the island, this hotel seamlessly blends the French and Dutch influences. Vie L’Ven offers guests and residents 253 fully furnished suites, available in a range of layouts, including one, two, and three-bedroom homes ranging from 600 sq. ft. to 6,000 sq. ft.

Representing the pinnacle of an oceanfront luxury experience, Vie L’Ven thoughtfully designed in collaboration with internationally celebrated award-winning designer Studio Munge, includes a renowned five-star hotel featuring four high-end restaurants catering to the desires of all guests and residents. The exquisite resort, which will boast one of the Caribbean’s largest spas, is complete with a thermal aquatic experience, fitness center, and round-the-clock concierge services, ensuring the utmost luxury experience in Sint Maarten’s Cay Bay.

About Altree Developments:

Altree Developments stems from a long lineage of multi-generational experience in the development field. Led by Zev Mandelbaum, Altree is a leading development company focused on acquiring and developing strategic residential and hospitality properties in North America and the Caribbean. With a diverse portfolio of mixed-use projects ranging from ultra-luxury condominiums to master-planned communities. Our vision is to deliver prime residential locations with long-term value and growth potential. For more information, visit www.altreedevelopments.com