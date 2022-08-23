Alleged Facebook thief arrested

News

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A 22-year-old Barataria man will be placed on identification parades on Wednesday after he was held in a sting operation for advertising items for sale and robbing his supposed clients.

Police reported that between 3.45 pm and 6 pm on Saturday, officers of the San Juan and Morvant Criminal Investigation Department (CID) set up the sting operation in San Juan after several reports were received between May and August.

Police said the man advertised on Facebook that he had tools and electronics for sale and would attract victims from all over the country. He would then advise them to meet him in San Juan where he would issue them a receipt after collecting their money before telling them to follow him to a secluded location nearby for the items. He would then run away with the cash. On one occasion he used a gun.

On Monday and Tuesday police were taking statements from victims who came forward, and are hoping that others do likewise.

On Saturday, police pretended to purchase a television from the man who, after collecting the cash, promised to return soon with his receipt book. He was arrested immediately after.

The man is facing six charges of larceny trick, and one offence of robbery with aggravation. Police said he stole at least $3,000 from one victim and as much as $9,000 from another.