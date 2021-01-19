Allegations dominate THA election race

Is­sues of cor­rup­tion, mis­man­age­ment of state re­sources, the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress(UNC) in­volve­ment in the elec­tions, and air­port ex­pan­sion are some of the mat­ters dis­cussed on the cam­paign trail in the lead up to the To­ba­go Ho­sue of As­sem­bly’s (THA) Jan­u­ary 25 elec­tions.