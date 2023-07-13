Allan Lane Ramkissoon’s body to be brought home this week

News

Allan Lane Ramkissoon –

THE family of late Massy Energy employee Allan Lane Ramkissoon will soon be making funeral arrangements, as his body is expected to return to Trinidad this week.

Ramkissoon was severely injured in a fire on June 15 at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd’s Pointe-a-Pierre plant, and died while being treated in Colombia on June 18.

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), the Energy Ministry and NiQuan have since launched investigations.

OSHA has also since shut down operations at the plant.

Attorneys for Ramkissoon’s widow Sarah have written to his employers for a “comprehensive report” on the accident.

Massy and NiQuan have also been told to make her an offer of settlement. They have been given seven days to respond.

However, Massy Energy has since issued a release saying it has not received any such correspondence from Ramkissoon’s family.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday morning, Ramkissoon’s sister Ruth said her brother’s body is expected to be brought to Trinidad this week, but could not give a definitive date. Once his body arrives, she said, funeral arrangements will be finalised.

She said her family has been praying a lot and “holding on as best as we could.

“We will continue to pray, because we know God got us,” she said.