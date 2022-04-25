All Tobago schools fully operational

News

HOME TIME: Chrisse Winchester picks up her son Kenson Sterling, seven, after his first day at the Pentecostal Light and Life School in Scarborough on Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID –

ALL schools in Tobago are fully operational.

Last Wednesday – the first day of the school term – the Scarborough RC Primary School remained closed after the principal and staff of the THA’s Education Division had identified a safety hazard.

President of the school’s PTA Marcus Woods, in a WhatsApp message, said incomplete repairs meant students could not be allowed into the school.

On Thursday, an advisory from the Pentecostal Light and Life School said that school would be closed indefinitely, adding that 23 of its 27 teachers had left the premises, citing health and safety concerns.

But in a press release on Thursday, THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Secretary Zorisha Hackett said she was satisfied with priority infrastructural upgrades at the Scarborough RC School, which she said will now allow students and teachers to return safely.

OFF TO SCHOOL: Kurl-Ann Jack holds the hands of her sons Jovani Trim, right, and J’Ceon Jack after as she leads them to the Scarborough RC Primary School on Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID –

She praised the dedication and commitment of the contractors and members of staff of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), who ensured the repairs were done on time.

When Newsday visited Scarborough RC on Monday, it was opened and students were in classes.

A parent said: “First day back to school after two years at home, they (the students) were all excited for today.

“I ask the Lord to cover them and keep them safe, give them the necessary discernment to function within this new environment of learning, socialising and growth. They’re happy and I’m happier.”

Some parents expressed concern over the full opening of schools given that covid19 was still present. “We just have to pray, because it is a bit scary as they are children.”

The board of the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School announced the school’s reopening on Monday in an advisory.

“Work was expedited over the weekend and will be ongoing over the next two weeks to fulfil the commitments made to address the teachers’ concerns which promoted their decision to close.”