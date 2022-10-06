All schools closed because of rain, flooding on Thursday

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. File photo/Sureash Cholai

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly posted on social media shortly after 7 am today that all schools in Trinidad will be closed today. She explained that this was because the Met Office had just upgraded the adverse weather alert to include an orange-level riverine alert.

This means watercourses are at critically high levels and pose a severe risk to public safety, livelihood and property.

Gadsby-Dolly said official documents will be issued to principals shortly and the Ministry of Education will issue an official statement.