All Massy Stores reopened

Customers enter Massy Stores, a part of Massy Holdings, in Westmoorings. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

MASSY Stores announced the full reopening of all its stores on Sunday.

In a statement, Massy said all of its supermarkets are open today.

With the exception of its supermarkets at French Street, Shops of Arima, Broadway and Siparia, all other Massy supermarkets will be open until 6 pm. The former four supermarkets will be open until 4 pm

Massy reiterated that its rewards card system was still not operational. For security reasons, customers are advised to e-mail a photo of their entire bill and their Massy Card number (on the back of the card) to [email protected] or contact Massy at 737 1669.

All Massy supermarkets were shut down on April 28 due to a cyberattack.

On April 29, Massy’s marketing and communications assistant vice-president Candace Ali said IT teams were working to resolve the issue.

On the same day, the National Security Ministry said its cyber security incident response team (CISRT) observed a sharp increase in malicious cyber activity, targeting local and regional entities over the last two months.

“Further to yesterday’s (Saturday) notice, ALL Massy Stores Supermarkets are OPEN today (Sunday) until 6 pm with the exception of the French Street, Shops of Arima, Broadway and Siparia locations which open until 4 pm today,” Sunday’s release said,