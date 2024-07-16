All Legal Aid district offices closed on July 19

News

Head office of the Legal Aid and Advisory & Public Defender’s Department on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain. – Photo by Roger Jacob

All Legal Aid and Advisory Authority (LAAA) district offices will be closed on July 19 to facilitate staff activity, a release said on July 16.

The release said the 24-hour duty counsel line will remain operational at 638-5222 ext. 4201 or 298-0495.

The offices closed are: head office, Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain; San Fernando District Office, 6 Harris Street; First Floor, Pennywise Building, 10-10a Devenish Street, Arima; 62 Eleanore Street, Chaguanas; Caribana Building, Bacolet Street, Scarborough, Tobago.

The LAAA apologised for any inconvenience caused and said all offices will reopen on July 22 at 8am.