All courts open on Carnival Monday, Tuesday

News

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. File photo/Roger Jacob –

The Supreme Court, all court offices, and district courts will be opened on Carnival Monday and Tuesday – February 28 and March 1.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie, in a release on Saturday, said court proceedings will continue as normal on these days.

Normally Carnival Monday and Tuesday are considered days off for street parades, but due to the covid19 health restrictions there will be none for a second year.

The release from the Judiciary said pursuant to Rule 79 of the Civil Proceeding Rules, 1998 (as amended). Rule 40 of the Family Proceedings Rules, 1998 (as amended), Rule 24 of the Criminal Procedure Rules, 2016 (as amended) and Rule 24 of the Children Court Rules, 2018 (as amended), “the court offices of the Supreme Court TT shall be open on Carnival Monday, February 28 and Carnival Tuesday, March 1.”