Ali, Cornwall lead Club Sando to 12-0 WoLF win

Club Sando’s Alexcia Ali, left, is fouled by an Atlas Athletic player in a TT WoLF game at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, Saturday. – WoLF

DAVID SCARLETT

Club Sando women demolished league debutants Atlas Athletic International Academy 12-0 to stay perfect on matchday three of the TT Women’s League Football (TTWoLF), at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, on Saturday afternoon.

The victory followed a slender 1-0 result against fellow title favourites AC Port-of-Spain last weekend. Club Sando went into the matchday boasting a perfect record of two wins, three goals scored and no goals conceded.

At the final whistle in Marabella, they remained top of the standings with a massive goal-difference of +15 and are still yet to be breached defensively.

AC Port of Spain’s Anique Walker, right, shields the ball from her Trincity Nationals opponent in a TT WoLF clash over the weekend. -Photo courtesy WoLF

Last season’s standout player Alexcia Ali – who previously starred for La Horquetta Rangers – continued her fantastic scoring form for her new club with four goals – the perfect statement ahead of the upcoming Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers.

Soca Princess and former SSFL star Afiyah Cornwall grabbed an impressive hat-trick to contest Ali for the most goals in the match, and 2010 Under-17 Women’s World Cup midfielder Khadidra Debesette also got her name on the scoresheet as the star-studded Club Sando dominated their opponents.

More goals from Jahra Thomas, Kelly-Ann Williams, Tayeann Wylie, along with an own-goal, led Club Sando to a comprehensive showing, and sent a message to the rest of the league that they are out to win the title.

AC Port-of-Spain rebounded in fine style to bully their foes from the east Trincity Nationals 6-1 at the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground, Tacarigua, on Saturday afternoon.

The women from the capital showed no mercy to a club which has shown great pedigree in previous seasons. Shakeema Forestine led the charge for POS with two goals. Ketara Munroe netted for Trincity Nationals, but Anique Walker, Naomi Guerra, Minty Cruickshank and Jada Cupid scored for Chris Bailey’s POS team as they cruised to a five-goal victory.

The St Augustine/Cunupia United goalie gets low to make a save against Police. – Photo courtesy WoLF

In other results, St Augustine/Cunupia United stormed past Police FC 8-1. Police, who were slaughtered 11-0 by Defence Force last weekend, are still searching for their first win of the season.

The final Trinidad match resulted in the other league debutants, Playfit Football Academy, earning their maiden three points with a 4-2 win against QPCC at St Anthony’s College Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The match between the University of the West Indies (UWI) Women and Defence Force FC was postponed.

In Tobago, Combined Ballerz FC and Jewels SC played to a 0-0 stalemate. The other match in the conference between RSS Phoenix and Tobago Chicas ended in a forfeit as the former were unable to field a team to play. As a result, Tobago Chicas were awarded a 3-0 win and three points.