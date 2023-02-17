Alexis, Stuven, D’Juran win sailing laser titles

Sports

JOSIAH Alexis, Stefan Stuven and Kyle D’Juran all won laser class titles when series one of the National Dinghy Championships 2023 was held at Vessigny Beach on February 4 and 5. The trio would have been elated as the championships serve as qualifiers to earn selection on the TT team in upcoming regional and international competitions.

Alexis won the laser standard class, Stuven claimed the laser radial class and D’Juran copped the laser 4.7 class.

A total of 42 youth sailors were carded to compete in optimist, laser and C420. However, the weather was not on the side of the TT Yachting Association. The first day of competition was filled with heavy rainfall and wind up to 25 knots.

The optimist class participants were not allowed to race in such harsh conditions and were sent back to shore. Once the squalls passed, two races were held in the C420 class and three races in the laser classes. On day two, the conditions were slightly better. However, for safety the optimist class was not allowed back on the water. The C420 and laser classes were able to race three times, before the competition ended.

In a media release the TTYA said, “Congratulations to all of the sailors who participated. The optimist class will be given another date to complete their races before series two of the championships.”

The TTYA thanked the Southern Sailing Academy, based at Vessigny Beach, for hosting the event. The association also thanked Southern Sailing Academy head coach Emmanuel Joseph, Vessigny’s Beach facility liaison officer Marva Elizabeth Suite and the TT Sailing Association.

Dumore Enterprises Ltd sponsored the transportation of the competitors boats to and from the venue. Other sponsors included Atlantic donations committee, Budget Marine, Peake Yacht Services, Nestle and Shock ‘N Stock Booksellers and Stationers.

The parents and staff at Vessigny also helped make the event a success.

Next on the calendar for the sailors is the Dinghy Race Two on March 4 followed by the National Dinghy Championships Series Two on April 1 and 2.

RESULTS:

LASER CLASS

Standard Class

Josiah Alexis – 7 points

Jamal Morson 12 points

Daryon David – 23 points

Radial Class

Stefan Stüven – 8 points

Kristof Stüven – 14 points

Simeon Duncan – 15 points

4.7 Class

Kyle D’Juran – 15 Points

Levi Browne – 22 points

Jordan Morris – 22 Points

420 CLASS

Isaac Modest/Brunei Joseph – 7 points

Akeem Wilson/Jurel Acco – 12 points

Elijah Gibson/Zev Bowman – 20 points