Alexey Navalny transferred to maximum-security prison

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been transferred from the penal colony where he was serving his term to a higher security prison facility.

The jailed politician was relocated to a maximum-security prison in Melekhovo in the Vladimir Region, according to Russia’s state media outlet TASS citing Sergey Yazhan, chairman of the regional public oversight commission.

Yazhan told TASS on Tuesday that Navalny had arrived at the prison. However, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that despite media reports Navalny’s team had not received confirmation of his transfer to Melekhovo.

Lyudmila Romanova, the commissioner for human rights in the Vladimir Region, told TASS on Tuesday that the prison has a good reputation.

The move is in line with the judge’s orders at his sentencing in March, when a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to a further nine years in a maximum-security prison.

