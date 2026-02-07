Alexander defends internal police probes amid Samaroo incident
Senior Reporter
Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service should be allowed to investigate its own officers, as relatives and friends of Joshua Samaroo expressed decreasing trust in the service.
Speaking at an aerobics burnout at his constituency office in Tunapuna yesterday, Alexander, in his usual parable style of responding, questioned why other fraternities investigate themselves, but the police could not.
“If you have a problem with the legal fraternity, who do you go to? Are they not lawyers? If you’re dealing with the doctors, who do you go to if you have a problem with the doctors? If you’re dealing with the teachers, who do you go to? I will not even answer that question further. I hope you understand where I’m going with this.”
He added, “The police is not trusted only when you are not a victim of crime because if we are standing here right now and five men circle us, hear what he would be asking me, ‘Alexander, it have any police around here?’ Because you know why, you trust them then. I am not a minister for the police, you know, because there I came from. I’m a minister for the people, but I understand it from a different angle.”
His response after questions about the police service’s ability to probe the fatal shooting of Joshua Samaroo by officers on January 20. Since the incident, protesters have called for the resignation of Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro and Alexander, accusing them of defending the officers involved in the incident.
In the past, the Police Complaints Authority has called for greater legislative powers, which includes more than just an oversight of the police service.
When contacted yesterday, the head of the PCA, David West, chose not to comment.
At Samaroo’s funeral on Friday, his aunt Camellia Samaroo said she felt uneasy seeing police officers there. She and friends of Samaroo and his girlfriend, Kaia Sealey, who is now paralysed following the shooting, held two protests last week and expressed a growing distrust for the police.
Former police commissioner Gary Griffith also added his voice to the dissent, saying that when he was the top cop, public trust and confidence in the TTPS increased significantly and later dropped after he left office.
Asked about this, Alexander said trust in the police service is more of a team effort than an individual thing.
“What is presently happening is not about that; it’s not about trying to see who’s the best commissioner and who’s not. It’s about getting justice, it’s about getting the truth. It is not about who high and who’s low and who’s the best commissioner who’s not. It’s about the people, and that’s what we’re forgetting.
“You know we’re talking about I, I, I, I, I. We’re trying to build teams, and there’s no I in team.”
He added that he has faith in the investigative process and, more so, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as there is a trusted process in place which he intends to maintain.