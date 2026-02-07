33 students arrested in schools since September Griffith blasts CoP over body cam contract claims Energy Chamber to review its internal governance amid STOW controversy Alexander says Govt has ‘Plan B’ after ZOSO Bill failure Trinibad artiste: ‘Choose music over badness’ Alexander on probe into police killing
Alexander defends internal police probes amid Samaroo incident

07 February 2026
JENSEN LA VENDE

Se­nior Re­porter

[email protected]

Home­land Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Roger Alexan­der says the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice should be al­lowed to in­ves­ti­gate its own of­fi­cers, as rel­a­tives and friends of Joshua Sama­roo ex­pressed de­creas­ing trust in the ser­vice.

Speak­ing at an aer­o­bics burnout at his con­stituen­cy of­fice in Tu­na­puna yes­ter­day, Alexan­der, in his usu­al para­ble style of re­spond­ing, ques­tioned why oth­er fra­ter­ni­ties in­ves­ti­gate them­selves, but the po­lice could not.

“If you have a prob­lem with the le­gal fra­ter­ni­ty, who do you go to? Are they not lawyers? If you’re deal­ing with the doc­tors, who do you go to if you have a prob­lem with the doc­tors? If you’re deal­ing with the teach­ers, who do you go to? I will not even an­swer that ques­tion fur­ther. I hope you un­der­stand where I’m go­ing with this.”

He added, “The po­lice is not trust­ed on­ly when you are not a vic­tim of crime be­cause if we are stand­ing here right now and five men cir­cle us, hear what he would be ask­ing me, ‘Alexan­der, it have any po­lice around here?’ Be­cause you know why, you trust them then. I am not a min­is­ter for the po­lice, you know, be­cause there I came from. I’m a min­is­ter for the peo­ple, but I un­der­stand it from a dif­fer­ent an­gle.”

His re­sponse af­ter ques­tions about the po­lice ser­vice’s abil­i­ty to probe the fa­tal shoot­ing of Joshua Sama­roo by of­fi­cers on Jan­u­ary 20. Since the in­ci­dent, pro­test­ers have called for the res­ig­na­tion of Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Al­lis­ter Gue­var­ro and Alexan­der, ac­cus­ing them of de­fend­ing the of­fi­cers in­volved in the in­ci­dent.

In the past, the Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty has called for greater leg­isla­tive pow­ers, which in­cludes more than just an over­sight of the po­lice ser­vice.

When con­tact­ed yes­ter­day, the head of the PCA, David West, chose not to com­ment.

At Sama­roo’s fu­ner­al on Fri­day, his aunt Camel­lia Sama­roo said she felt un­easy see­ing po­lice of­fi­cers there. She and friends of Sama­roo and his girl­friend, Ka­ia Sealey, who is now paral­ysed fol­low­ing the shoot­ing, held two protests last week and ex­pressed a grow­ing dis­trust for the po­lice.

For­mer po­lice com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith al­so added his voice to the dis­sent, say­ing that when he was the top cop, pub­lic trust and con­fi­dence in the TTPS in­creased sig­nif­i­cant­ly and lat­er dropped af­ter he left of­fice.

Asked about this, Alexan­der said trust in the po­lice ser­vice is more of a team ef­fort than an in­di­vid­ual thing.

“What is present­ly hap­pen­ing is not about that; it’s not about try­ing to see who’s the best com­mis­sion­er and who’s not. It’s about get­ting jus­tice, it’s about get­ting the truth. It is not about who high and who’s low and who’s the best com­mis­sion­er who’s not. It’s about the peo­ple, and that’s what we’re for­get­ting.

“You know we’re talk­ing about I, I, I, I, I. We’re try­ing to build teams, and there’s no I in team.”

He added that he has faith in the in­ves­tiga­tive process and, more so, the of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions, as there is a trust­ed process in place which he in­tends to main­tain.

