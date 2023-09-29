Alexander bags hat-trick for Scarborough in SSFL girls division

Sports

Katelyn Darwent of St Joseph’s Convent dribbles Diego Martin Central’s Naima Julius and Faith Williams during a SSFL game at Diego Martin Central ground, Thursday. – ROGER JACOB

National Under-20 player J’Eleisha Alexander continued her form for Scarborough Secondary in the Tobago zone of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) girls championship division with a hat-trick against Speyside High School, on Thursday.

Alexander’s brilliance helped Scarborough defeat Speyside 7-1 at Speyside Recreation Ground. Also scoring for Scarborough were Kaleah Duke (two), Arianna Bacchus (one) and Toniyah Boucher (one).

At the Roxborough Secondary ground, the home team lost 8-0 to Signal Hill Secondary. Madison Campbell netted a brace for Signal Hill to lead the way, and scoring one goal each were Shadea Andrews, Leia-Marie Balfour, Dominique Scott, Kellecia Taylor, Serenity Charles and Naomi Waldrop.

In the other Tobago zone contest, Bishop’s High School crushed Pentecostal Light and Life 6-0 with two goals apiece from Kimonique Spencer and Phileciah Wiltshire. Ty’Kaiya Dennis and Gyasi Lewis were also on target.

In the North zone, St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain defeated Diego Martin Central Secondary 4-2, Bishop Anstey High School got past Malick Secondary 4-2 and Holy Name Convent hammered Tranquillity Secondary 6-0.

Pleasantville Secondary were ruthless against Princes Town West Secondary winning 28-0 in the South Zone, and Moruga Secondary edged St Joseph Convent, San Fernando 2-1.

In the East, St Augustine Secondary beat El Dorado East Secondary 1-0, Five Rivers Secondary eased past Barataria North Secondary 4-1 and Bishop’s East High School edged San Juan North Secondary 2-1.