Aleksa Gold and Noah Mascoll-Gomes named U SPORTS swimmers of the week

Aleksa Gold took home four individual and two relay gold medals at the OUA championships in London, Ont. this past weekend. The fourth-year global health and environmental studies major also earned OUA most valuable swimmer honours and took home the OUA community service award.

Gold swept the backstroke events, winning the 50-metre race in 28.40 seconds, the 100m in 59.85 seconds, and the 200m in a time of 2:09.70. The Torontonian also won the women’s 200m freestyle in 1:58.54. Gold then led off in Toronto’s OUA record-breaking 400m freestyle relay while also anchoring U of T’s 200m medley relay to victory on Day 3 of the OUA swimming championships.

Noah Mascoll-Gomes, DalhousieHometown: St. John’s, AntiguaYear of eligibility: 4thAcademic program: Commerce

Mascoll-Gomes led the Dalhousie Tigers to their 23rd AUS championship in 24 seasons, winning gold in the 50-metre, 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre freestyle, as well as being the fastest split on all three of the Tigers’ silver medal-winning relays. The Antiguan tied the AUS 100m freestyle record as the lead leg in the men’s 400m freestyle relay.

The Tigers return to action on February 24th in Victoria for the U SPORTS championships.

