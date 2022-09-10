Albania blames Iran for second cyberattack since July

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Albania blamed the Iranian government Saturday for a cyberattack against computer systems used by Albanian state police — just days after the White House condemned Tehran for a hack that disrupted Albanian government services in July.

The latest hack forced Albanian officials to temporarily take offline its Total Information Management System (TIMS), a system for tracking the data of those entering and leaving Albania, according to a statement from Albania’s interior ministry.

The cyberattack was the work of the “same aggressors” that carried out the July hack, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama alleged in a tweet. The hack occurred on Friday, according to the interior ministry, and by early Saturday evening, the ministry said it expected to have all aspects of the TIMS restored soon.

The incident poses a fresh challenge for the Biden administration, which this week vowed to “hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally” and NATO member following the July cyberattack.

The Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Iran’s spy agency for allegedly carrying out the July hack, which knocked some Albanian government services offline and left the Albanian government scrambling to recover. The White House said US officials were on the ground for weeks helping. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran in what may be the first case of hacking prompting a break in ties between countries.

Read More