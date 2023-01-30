Alabama man held with ammo at Piarco airport

Black Immigrant Daily News

Piarco International Airport.

A 65-year-old United States man was arrested and charged for the possession of ammunition after he was found with bullets in his luggage while entering Trinidad on Sunday morning.

Police said the man, who is from Alabama, had his backpack screened at an in-transit checkpoint at the Piarco International Airport at around 6.25 am when officers noticed five rounds of .22 ammunition in the top pocket.

The man was arrested and charged with the possession of ammunition and the importation of restricted goods.

In an unrelated incident hours later, at around 1 pm, a 25-year-old soldier was also arrested and charged for the possession of ammunition when he was found with bullets at a domestic checkpoint at the airport.

Police said the soldier, who was last assigned to Camp Ogden, was found with two rounds of 9 mm ammunition and one round of 5.56 ammunition.

NewsAmericasNow.com