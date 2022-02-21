Al-Rawi tests positive for covid19

News

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi after a Parliament sitting in January. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi has tested positive for covid19, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs said on Monday.

In a media release the ministry said the AG will continue to work as he remains in quarantine as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The release did not say if members of his family were also tested.

Last year the Prime Minister also tested positive for the virus along with Tobago East and West MPs Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe.