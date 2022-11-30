Al-Rawi: Grants available for families, damaged homes after flooding

News

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and Faris Al-Rawi. File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi says that various relief grants are available to residents who have been affected by flooding and heavy rainfall earlier this week.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Al-Rawi said that he understood that families and property were severely impacted by the heavy rain and announced that several provisions were in place to help those in need.

He said the grants were available through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and offered relief in areas of emergency food support, funding for minor home repair and clothing grants among others.

He also stressed that such grants would be distributed after an assessment was completed.

“The following grants, emergency food support, up to $20,000 in funding for minor home repair, thirdly up to $15,000 for sanitary plumbing assistance, a clothing grant up to $1000 per person, school supplies grant, which amounts to $700 for primary school children and $1000 for secondary school children and a grant to cover the replacement of household items up to a maximum of $10,000.

“In accessing these grants and positions, one has to qualify and that means a certain assessment has to be done to access the government assistance.”

He said people interested in accessing these grants could access the forms from the Ministry of Social Development’s website on www.social.gov.tt or could contact their councillors, member of Parliament or the Disaster Management Unit.