Al-Rawi ‘excited’ to be in Local Govt

News

Newly-appointed Minister of Rural Affairs and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi. – File photo – Sureash Cholai

FORMER attorney general Faris Al-Rawi said he was elated to become new Minister of Rural Affairs and Local Government, by which he would touch citizens’ lives in places they live, work, traverse and enjoy, and improve the delivery of services to them.

He expressed his “great excitement and pleasure” at his new role.

“I have been assigned the tremendous responsibility of driving one of the major planks of Government focus by ensuring the delivery of meaningful local government reform to ensure the betterment of the lives of the people of our nation.”

Al-Rawi said while TT recovered from covid19, no task was more important than the efficient delivery of goods and services directly to people, as the Government’s stated vision.

“Every one of us is painfully aware that the condition of our roads, drains and infrastructure including the management of lands, spaces, play parks, recreational spaces, markets and public services bear greatest impact upon the quality of our lives.” He said the mission of local government reform was a major pillar of the Government’s undertakings in 2015 and he was charged with getting that job done. Al-Rawi thanked the Prime Minister for letting him lead radical reforms in the AG’s Office which saw the transformation of the judicial system and the digitisation of services in that ministry. He was glad to have passed hundreds of laws, improve processes, and reclaim TT’s position in the global arena.

“I am elated to deliver that assigned to me in the only way I know how, which is by success through hard work and enterprise, all hands on deck.

“The transformation that I achieved at the AGLA, which many believed impossible, is testimony to my faith that I can bring meaningful relief and happiness to TT.”