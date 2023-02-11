Al-Rawi: Engineers trying to fix Point Radix Road

News

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi – File photo

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said while the Point Radix Access Road, in Ortoire, Mayaro has been temporarily rebuilt by an external agency and a stakeholder, works continue to stabilise the roadway and slope.

He was responding to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray in Parliament on Friday.

Al-Rawi said the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation has been attempting to address the matter by various means.

“It has been conducting site investigation and generating estimates to determine the appropriate funding required to undertake rehabilitative and infrastructural works to retain the slope. Further to this, for the period 2020 to present, the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation has been carrying out rehabilitative works to ensure that Point Radix is accessible.

“Given the resources available to the corporation, further assistance has been requested from our engineering department at the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry to find a suitable solution to the ongoing issue. Repairs to the roadway have been done by an external agency and a stakeholder and the area is currently passable. Our engineering department at the ministry is currently engaging the Secondary Roads Rehabilitation and Improvement Company on further works to be done to stabilise the slope and roadway as repairs we have conducted so far are temporary in nature.”