Al-Rawi: CCTV, ‘virtual gated communities’ can deter crime

San Fernando West MP Farris Al-Rawi speaks at the opening of the San Fernando Parkade, King’s Wharf San Fernando on Tuesday. – Lincoln Holder

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi has suggested that “virtual gated communities” (communities which are not physically gated but in which all houses have closed-circuit television cameras – CCTV) and increased use of CCTV in general could be effective deterrents against crime.

Al-Rawi made these comments at the opening of the San Fernando Parkade at King’s Wharf, San Fernando on Tuesday.

He recalled that some of his relatives were recently victims of a crime.

“People came into their home and held them up at gunpoint. The police recovered the (stolen) items.”

Al-Rawi said in a casual conversation with police officers, “They told me eight out of ten times we find the people (perpetrators) but they (victims) don’t want to testify.”

He said people in public life and their relatives experience crime just like other people. Al-Rawi cited Finance Minister Colm Imbert and former MP Ramona Ramdial as victims of crime at different times.

In the case of his relatives, Al-Rawi believed the CCTV cameras in their neighbourhood gave the police the licence plates of the vehicle used by the perpetrators.

CCTV camera. – Sharlene Rampersad

“The CCTV cameras were at every home (in the neighbourhood). So they (police) had multiple views of the cars and assailants.”

He recalled this was why, as attorney general, he advocated for things like CCTV evidence and witness anonymity.

“As a government, we had taken those tools to Parliament repeatedly.”

But he said, “The Opposition has steadfastly refused (to support them).”

He added that the National Security Ministry’s CCTV camera programme is going to make a significant impact in crime deterrence efforts by law enforcement agencies.

Al-Rawi also said municipal police officers are being better equipped and trained to deal with crime.

“The key thing right now is to make sure the court system is moving.”