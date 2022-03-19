Al-Rawi ‘blown away’ by Brasso Seco chocolate

News

Recently appointed Minister of Local Government and Community Development Faris Al-Rawi takes a selfie with residents of Brasso Seco during a visit to the North Coast on Saturday. –

FORMER attorney general and recently-appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi spent Saturday on the North Coast Road, where he visited the Brasso Seco Chocolate Factory, among other sites on the North Coast.

Al-Rawi said he was “blown away by the talent,” during his visit, which he posted on Facebook.

“It’s absolutely amazing that we have world class chocolate grown right here in our fruitful soil.

“As the Minister of #LGRD I intend to travel every road and get to every community across all constituencies.

“Delivery of government services at every level is critical – The mission quite simply is meaningful transformation.”

He posted the message along with several photos of himself interacting with residents of Brasso Seco and nearby communities.

Al-Rawi officially took up his new portfolio on Friday. He said he had a “phenomenal” first day in his new office.

Last Wednesday, Al-Rawi was moved from the Attorney General’s office in a major reshuffle ordered by the Prime Minister. He was replaced by new AG Reginald Armour, SC.

On Friday, Al-Rawi said he was “putting people first from day one,” in another social media post.

“I must say that I had a phenomenal first day, the excitement was unbelievable and I felt a sense of joy meeting my new team.

“The transformation of Local Government is underway in addition to a massive digitalisation drive across every sector of this ministry.”

He gave a “special shout out and thanks” to the former line minister, Kazim Hosein, who will now serve as Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. The former minister, Clarence Rambharat, resigned.

“The heart of TT is our people and I intend to put people at the very centre of development,” Al-Rawi wrote.