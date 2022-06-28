Al-Rawi: All corporations ready, on high alert

News

Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi’s – Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi said on Tuesday all agencies were put on high alert nationwide and that all municipal corporations were ready for the tropical cyclone due to hit Trinidad and Tobago by 6 pm.

Replying to a question by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, he said the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation had accessed a supply of 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel, earlier on Tuesday, ahead of the storm.

“All other corporations, if I take this opportunity, are fully prepared for eventualities at this point. We appreciate the communication between the corporations and (ministry) head office and we undertake to continue to provide all support that is necessary.”

In another urgent question, Independent Senator Paul Richards asked about mitigation measures against flooding.

Al-Rawi said his ministry led an interministerial team including the Ministries of National Security, Public Utilities, Works and Transport, and Communications.

“We have taken aggressive steps through all 14 corporations and the Disaster Management Unit and the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management) to co-ordinate the arrangements.

“We have warned that while we have done our very best, that eventualities of flooding will be real. The system is expected to arrive in Trinidad – front winds, front heavy rains – by six o’clock this evening.”

As a result, public servants were allowed to go home at noon, he said.

“We just want to urge preparation and enough space and time. We deal with flooding issues by way of direct response after events. We mitigate it as best we can.”

He said this ministry and the Ministry of Works and Transport had carried out certain exercises in recent weeks.

Richards asked what specific impacts might be expected from the storm, but Senate President Christine Kangaloo disallowed the question.

He then asked if agencies and response were adequate to handle with any catastrophic effects of the storm.

Al-Rawi replied, “We have pulled everything on high alert. We addressed the nation on Sunday.”

He said on taking office in March, ahead of the rainy season his ministry had done an immediate “clean and survey” exercise.

“We have done ten corporations to date. Just to graphically inform, we have collected 14 times the height of the Twin Towers in rubbish and refuse.”