Airports Authority: Flights continue at Piarco

News

Piarco International Airport. –

BAD weather has not interrupted flights at Piarco International Airport said the Airports Authority on Sunday in a statement titled, Flight operations continue at Piarco International Airport.

“Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago wishes to advise members of the public that flight operations continue as normal at the Piarco International Airport.”

“Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions, some roadways in communities surrounding the Piarco International Airport, have been affected by serious flooding.”

The authority urged people en route to the airport to exercise caution.

“The authority however wishes to reassure travellers and customers that normal business and flight operations continue at the Piarco International Airport.”