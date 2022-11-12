Airports Authority boasts of a successful emergency drill

News

A scene from the full-scale emergency drill held at the Piarco international airport on Friday. – PHOTO COURTESY THE AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

THE Airports Authority is boasting of a successful emergency drill on Friday, which is in keeping with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The drill took place between 10 am and midday and saw the cooperation of the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Health, the protective services, Air Guard, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the TT Civil Aviation Authority, the Tunapuna Regional Corporation, Customs and Excise Division, Immigration Division, and Caribbean Airlines.

“Injured” people are attended to during the emergency drill. – Airports Authority

In a media release on Friday, general manager of the Airports Authority Hayden Newton said the drill was a success.

The drill is part of the airport’s continued accreditation of its aerodrome certification by the TT Civil Aviation Authority.

This “injured” woman awaits medical attention during the emergency simulation exercise by the TT Airports Authority on Friday. – Airports Authority

“The mere fact that this exercise is taking place, is important not only for the Airports Authority, but also for the country, because it tests our ability to deal with emergency situations and to deal with the safety and security of the airport and the aerodrome as a whole” Newton said.