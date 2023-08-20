Ainsley King remains TUCO president

News

Ainsley King has retained the position of president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), a release from the organisation said.

This follows the organisation’s national executive elections on Saturday when Dr Rudolph Ottley and MC “Bro Mark” Morris Edwards challenged King for the position.

Members across TT cast their votes simultaneously at the VIP Lounge at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, and the Mt Pleasant Community Centre in Tobago.

The vice president is Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall, the assistant general secretary is Kenneth “Punchin” Thomas, the treasurer is Judy Benicourt, the assistant public relations officer is Meguella Simon, the education and research officer is Gary Cordner, the welfare officer is Karene Asche and the two trustees are Hamidullah Wahid and Bernice Carr.

Unopposed were Shirlane Hendrickson for general secretary, Melissa Williams-Campbell for assistant treasurer, Rondell Donawa for public relations officer and Devon Seale for marketing manager – all kept their positions after the elections.

TUCO extended its heartfelt gratitude to its members for voting and participating in the process.

The release said, “The organisation recognises the dedication and commitment shown by its members in selecting the leaders who will steer TUCO through the next three years and beyond.”

TUCO also congratulated the newly elected officers and said it trusts that their diverse talents and expertise will contribute to the growth and development of calypso music and culture in TT. The organisation said it remains confident that, under their leadership, TUCO will continue to foster unity, creativity, and excellence within the Calypso community.