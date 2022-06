Sports

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye sprinted to gold in the women’s 100-metre event at the fourth Irena Szewinska Memorial in Poland, on Friday.

The TT sprinter clocked 11.17 seconds in the meet held at the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz.

Brazilian Vitoria Cristina Rosa took silver in 11.32 and Gina Bass of Gambia earned bronze in 11.33.