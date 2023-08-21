Ahye out World 100m final; Fraser-Pryce cruises in

Sports

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, left, won her women’s 100m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday. TT’s Michelle-Lee Ahye is at right. – AP

Trinidad and Tobago’s sprint champion Michelle-Lee Ahye placed joint fifth on Monday in the World 100m semifinals in Budapest, Hungary.

Ahye, the only TT athlete to qualify for the semis, crossed the line in 11.18 seconds.

Winning comfortably was reigning champion and sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in 10.89. American Tamari Davis took the second automatic qualifying spot in 10.98.