AG’s Office: State has been vindicated

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. FILE PHOTO –

THE Ministry of the Attorney General says Monday’s ruling by the Privy Council which endorsed the Government’s covid19 public health regulations was “groundbreaking,” and affirmed the correctness of its approach to legislative drafting.

In its ruling, the Privy Council upheld the Government’s management of the pandemic and found that the regulations and guidelines of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh were appropriate and made in the public interest of protecting the population.

A release from the ministry said the case was “successfully argued” by Reginald Armour, SC, at the High Court and Appeal Court before he assumed the post of Attorney General, earlier this year.

“The Government’s approach to managing the covid19 pandemic has therefore been conclusively endorsed by the country’s highest court of law.

“…This ruling is an important vindication of the Government’s long-standing legislative agenda and use of legislation passed without a super majority.

“This issue has been the subject of running vocal complaints by members of the Opposition who have baselessly claimed that this approach was contrary to the Constituion,” the press release said.

“The Privy Council has today decisively rejected that criticism and vindicated both the position of the Government and its legislative agenda,” the release added.

It also noted that Monday’s ruling also upheld its position on the proper interpretation and application of the savings-law clause in the Constitution.