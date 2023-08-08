Agriculture Ministry, Namdevco host mango-based farmers market

News

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, left, and chairman of NAMDEVCO Wayne Innis try mango pholourie made by Sabrina Nicholls of Sabrina’s Exotic Caribben Fusion of at the Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market, Macoya. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Promoting people to eat local, and fostering their creativity, the Agriculture Ministry and the National Agriculture Marketing and Development Co (Namdevco) hosted a Mango Festival featuring a display of handmade products made from mangoes.

At the Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market, Macoya, on Sunday, there were tables filled with jewellery, drinks, breads, soaps and alcoholic mango drinks . No part of the fruit was discarded – even the leaves were used to create art and jewellery.

Jo Glow Designs had her display of jewellery, which is all handmade and were mango-inspired. She explained that she used the leaves to make pendants on some of her necklaces.

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein, Youth Development and National Services Minister Foster Cummings, CEO of Namdevco Nirmala Debysingh-Persad and deputy chairman Wayne Inniss toured the market and were greeted with many micro and small businesses’ uniqueness and creative ideas using different types of mangoes.

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, left, and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein look at a bottle of mango-scented oil made by Nala Phillips of Mountain Rose Bath and Body, at the mango food and craft festival at the Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market, Macoya. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

While addressing shoppers and vendors at the market, Debysingh-Persad said, “We are promoting total local and this morning we are very happy to see a number of entrepreneurs, farmers, producers and processors – all of these innovative people in the food, beverage and creative industries.”

Hosein added that this festival will be transformed into part of the display at the Agri-Expo to be hosted from August 25-27 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, San Fernando. He also urged the farmers, vendors and small businesses in the industry to contact Debysingh-Persad and Inniss if they need to voice their concerns or need support. He also said there were many grants available from the ministry.