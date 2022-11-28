Agriculture Ministry continuing to ‘monitor’ flooding in farming communities

Black Immigrant Daily News

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein – JEFF K MAYERS

MINISTER of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein said his ministry is continuing to monitor the “ongoing, severe flooding situation across the country,” especially in the farming community.

Trinidad and Tobago is under orange-level adverse weather and riverine flood alerts, and there has been heavy rain, flooding and landslides over the past few days.

In a news release, the ministry said Hosein met “key officials and staff of the ministry” to discuss flood-relief efforts.

“Attempts were made earlier to visit the Plum Mitan farming project. However, the bridges and roads leading into the project were inundated and totally impassable due to the Jagroma River overflowing its banks.”

It said the minister’s technical team and contractors were ordered to “immediately enter” areas badly affected by flooding “…to quickly aid in bringing relief to the major affected areas so that food production can resume in these key ‘food basket’ areas.”

