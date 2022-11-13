Agri Minister assures: Flood-hit registered farmers to get help

News

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

MINISTER of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein is promising that all registered farmers affected by recent flooding will receive assistance from the state.

A release from the ministry on Sunday said that government has implemented a multi-faceted approach involving several ministries and agencies to ensure registered farmers and affected citizens receive assistance in the shortest possible time.

“I have witnessed the impact of flooding on the farming community and I wish to assure all those affected that this Government will mobilise the necessary resources to not only bring relief but also return a level of normalcy and productivity to this valuable sector,” Hosein said.

He reiterated that on an urgent request of the Prime Minister, a co-ordinating unit was established and involves the Ministry of

Rural Development and Local Government, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Public Utilities, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Hosein’s ministry as well as the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management.

WASA, T&TEC, the Defence Force, the Municipal Police, National Quarries Company Limited, and SWMCOL are also involved to lend support to those affected across the country.

Hosein encouraged all affected registered farmers to visit their nearest county offices and make flood damage claims. Farmers must ensure claims are made to the relevant county agricultural office as soon as possible or within ten working days of the flood-damage event.

After floodwater subsides, an agricultural extension officer will contact farmers and visit their respective holdings in order to verify the accuracy of claims, following which, the claims will be sent for timely processing.

Contact information on county agriculture offices are:

• County St George West (112 Farm Road, Curepe) – 662-5127/1886

• County St Andrews/St David (El Reposo Demo Station, Sangre Grande) – 316-2916

• County Caroni (Lightpole 525, Old Southern Main Road, Chase Village) – Contact: 797-2740

• Regional administration south (Inverness Avenue, San Fernando) – Main Office South – 225-4727/225-4637.