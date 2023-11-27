Agostini, Term Finance acquire 20% in oDeliver

News

Agostini, Term Finance and oDeliver ink an agreement. –

Agostini and Term Finance have each acquired a 20 per cent stake in oDeliver.

oDeliver – a technology business with a web-based system – offers logistics services to over 5,000 small and medium-sized merchants across TT. It also provides earning opportunities to 120 independent drivers.

In a release, Agostini and Term Finance said they are uniquely positioned to help grow the company’s reach into new industries and markets.

Agostini’s Ltd is a diversified, publicly traded company.

The group operates in three primary areas of business: pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer products, energy and industrial and industrial services.

Headquartered in TT, the company’s 18 subsidiaries operate across eight regional markets and export to more than 20 territories.

Term Finance (Holdings) Ltd is a financial holding company based in TT that owns and operates FastCash and CaribCash franchises in Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and Antigua.