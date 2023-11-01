AGLA offers extension for some payments

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) has said legal notices have been issued to allow the public more time to comply with legal requirements for making certain payments/action/licences/registrations.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said these 11 notices (numbered 347-357) deal with the acts on Bills of Sales, Cinematograph, Companies, Licences of Dealers (Precious Stones and Metals), Moneylenders, Non-Profit Organisations, Pawnbrokers, Scrap Metal, Registration of Clubs and Theatre and Dance Halls.

The AGLA said the extension under these acts has been extended from November 14 to February 14, 2024.