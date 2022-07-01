AG withdraws Al-Rawi’s complaint against Chief Parliamentary Counsel

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour SC in discussions with Chief Parliamentary Counsel Ian McIntyre at his chambers, Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain on July 1. – Photo courtesy Office of the AG

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, has withdrawn a letter of complaint by his predecessor Faris Al-Rawi against the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Ian McIntyre, SC, over a difference in opinion on the drafting of legislation.

In a statement, Armour said the letter of complaint against the chief legal officer to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, dated March 16, the day Al-Rawi was replaced as AG, was withdrawn on July 1.

The former AG had threatened to institute disciplinary action against McIntyre on March 11, with a warning of disciplinary action and suspension if he did not follow instructions.

McIntyre is the head of the legislative department and considered a chief legal officer,

like the Solicitor General and Director of Public Prosecutions.

Al-Rawi’s action was deemed unprecedented by legal observers.

McIntyre had insisted on working under the rules governing the legal drafting department so as not to cross political lines by becoming engaged in developing and formulating government policy.

The Prime Minister removed Al-Rawid as AG and reassigned as Rural Development and Local Government Minister. He had held the portfolio of AG, the second most senior minister of government, in two of Dr Rowley’s Cabinets, in 2015 and 2020.

Armour said over the past three months, since assuming office, he has had discussions with McIntyre “to move beyond the differences which separated the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and my predecessor.”

Attorney General Reginald Armour SC seals the deal with Chief Parliamentary Counsel Ian McIntyre at his office, Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain on July 1. – Photo courtesy Office of the AG

Armour said in the privacy of his chambers, he met and discussed with McIntyre “the important constitutional responsibilities and roles of an Attorney General and Chief Parliamentary Counsel, concerning the solemn responsibility of a democratically elected government to formulate policy and to give effect to that policy through the passage of well drafted legislation, for approval by the Parliament in a timely manner.

“In consequence, I am satisfied that the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and I understand and are committed to the national good and respect the professionalism which we must each bring to the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities.”

McIntyre’s attorney, Anand Ramlogan SC, a former attorney general under the UNC, had called on Armour to withdraw the letter of complaint on March 18.