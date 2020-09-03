Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is appealing to citizens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it mandatory to wear face masks in public to protect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.
You May Like
AG urges all citizens to wear their masks
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is appealing to citizens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it mandatory to wear face masks in public to protect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.
You May Like
AG urges all citizens to wear their masks
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is appealing to citizens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it mandatory to wear face masks in public to protect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.