AG urges all citizens to wear their masks At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi is ap­peal­ing to cit­i­zens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it manda­to­ry to wear face masks in pub­lic to pro­tect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Next Post AG urges all citizens to wear their masks At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi is ap­peal­ing to cit­i­zens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it manda­to­ry to wear face masks in pub­lic to pro­tect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

AG urges all citizens to wear their masks At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi is ap­peal­ing to cit­i­zens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it manda­to­ry to wear face masks in pub­lic to pro­tect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Next Post AG urges all citizens to wear their masks At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi is ap­peal­ing to cit­i­zens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it manda­to­ry to wear face masks in pub­lic to pro­tect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

AG urges all citizens to wear their masks At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi is ap­peal­ing to cit­i­zens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it manda­to­ry to wear face masks in pub­lic to pro­tect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.