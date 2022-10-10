AG on dropped corruption charges: It’s not over yet

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. File photo/Sureash Cholai

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, has revealed details of the civil claim filed by British King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson against the State relating to an alleged agreement on protection from civil and criminal prosecution if he gave evidence against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and ex-UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.

He also said Nelson has not, to date, recanted any admission of wrongdoing he made in the criminal proceedings.

In a statement, Armour said Nelson is claiming the State should indemnify him for the $2.25 million fine ordered by the High Court when he was sentenced in March 2020.

Armour said the discontinuance of the criminal charges “has understandably come as a stunning development and surprise.”

The AG said the discontinuance was also surprising because Nelson entered into a plea agreement with the DPP to give evidence against Ramlogan and Ramdeen “in exchange for a recommendation by the director to the High Court that Nelson is given a non-custodial sentence.

“As Attorney General, I wish to assure the people of this country that I will consider every available avenue to protect the public’s interests, including (but not limited to) civil proceedings to recover any possible proceeds of the crimes allegedly committed by Messrs Ramlogan and Ramdeen and disciplinary proceedings before the disciplinary committee of the legal profession (Law Association of TT).”

Armour also said in the signed statement that having obtained a fuller account of the DPP’s decision to discontinue the criminal proceedings, “I will be taking the advice of eminent local and foreign senior and King’s Counsel to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the people of TT.”