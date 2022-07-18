AG meets with chairman of the Office of Procurement Regulation

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, during a media conference on June 22. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Several topics pertaining to the Public Procurement Act were discussed during a meeting between Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and chairman of the Office of Procurement Regulation Moonilal Lalchan last Tuesday.

A media release from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs on Monday reported that Armour and Lalchan met as a follow-up to remarks made by Armour in the House of Representatives on June 22 and correspondence between both offices.

During his opening remarks at the meeting, Armour reaffirmed the government’s commitment to proclaim public procurement legislation through a properly planned implementation and operationalisation of the law.

During his contribution Lalchan delivered a presentation on the remit of the Office of the Procurement Regulator and progress on the Readiness Assessment Checklist Data.

Lalchan also promised to provide updates to Armour on different activities.

The meeting addressed several issues including the steps needed for public and private entities to be fully prepared for the proclamation of the Public Procurement Act and the implementation of the law.

Also attending the meeting were Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and head of the Anti-Terrorism Unit of the Ministry of Legal Affairs Vyana Sharma.