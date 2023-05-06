AG: Legal fees accounted for

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. –

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour SC dismissed claims from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein that he never disclosed the quantum of legal fees paid to local and foreign attorneys engaged by his ministry to Parliament.

Armour’s statements came before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved a supplementation of $280,015,740 for the Ministry of the AG and Legal Affairs.

Rejecting Hosein’s assertions that he never provided information on any legal fees paid to local and foreign attorneys engaged by his ministry, Armour said, “I believe this House will record that I have provided a record to this House of a summary listing (of legal fees) for the 19th of June, 2021 to the 3rd of March 2023.”

That list included the names of local and foreign attorneys engaged by the ministry during that period.

The total amount of fees paid to those attorneys was approximately $206,252,968.49.”

Armour observed that on this matter, Hosein appeared to have “a categorical lapse of memory.”

Hosein and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally insisted that Armour did not present legal fees to Parliament.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said it was clear the UNC “was on a fishing expedition.”

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, who was temporarily chairing the meeting, agreed with Imbert that the claims being made by Hosein and Rambally were related to a question that was asked and answered last year.

Armour also reiterated that contrary to claims from the Opposition, a total of $800,000 have not been paid to retired judges Stanley John and Rolston Nelson SC regarding a file in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder case going missing but was then found.

He reminded MPs of a statement which Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis answered on his behalf in the House last week.

At that time,Robinson-Regis said the approximate, provision fees which could be paid to Nelson and John were $500,000 and $300,000 respectively.

Armour said that cannot be interpreted to mean those fees have been paid to Nelson and John.

He also reiterated that he remains in discussions with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC about the Office of the DPP occupying a building on Park Street, Port of Spain that was identified for its use.