AG: Investigations into cyber attack ongoing

News

Reginald Armour –

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, says investigations are under way into a recent cyber attack on his ministry.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Digital Transformation revealed there had been an attack and that actions were being taken to minimise the threat.

“This unauthorised and illegal access has negatively impacted operations at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and certain associated divisions.”

It said the ministries were working with “leading industry cyber security experts.”

Asked about this by Newsday on Tuesday, Armour said, “I am not at liberty to comment while the investigations are ongoing.”