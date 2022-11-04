AG: Government has not raised retirement age

News

File photo: Attorney General Reginald Armour

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, has said Government has not increased the retirement age of working people from 60 to 65.

Armour made this point in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Recalling comments he made during the budget debate in the Senate on October 14, Armour said his statements then on the retirement age were misunderstood by some people to mean the Government has already decided to raise it to 65.

“That is not correct,” Armour said. “I wish today to place on record that the Government is actively engaged in soliciting feedback from stakeholders on an increase in the retirement age to 65, which has been a recommendation of the actuaries of the National Insurance Board for many years, in order to preserve the integrity of the National Insurance Fund.”

On October 14, Armour said, “So we will with equal priority be bringing legislation to this House aimed at protecting the more vulnerable members of our society – bills such as the Senior Citizen Pension (Amendment) Bill. It is intended to update and modernise the senior citizens’ pension scheme and to complement the proposed increase in the age of retirement from 60 to 65, giving our very knowledgeable and experienced senior citizens the opportunity to continue to contribute to our society.”

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning held discussions with several trade unions on increasing the retirement age earlier this year.