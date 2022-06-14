AG Armour flies out, Young acts

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. –

EMBATTLED Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, left the country on Tuesday and will return on Thursday, a release from the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said on Tuesday morning.

The release said in Armour’s absence, Energy Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young will act as Attorney General.

The release did not specify the purpose of Armour’s overseas trip except to say that it was on “official business.”

Armour has been under intense public scrutiny amid loud calls from the Opposition for him to resign or be fired over his failure to recuse himself from a civil matter in Miami regarding the Piarco Airport corruption case on the basis of a conflict of interest.

The presiding judge subsequently disqualified him from the case.