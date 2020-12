The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

As child­care spaces re­main closed to re­duce the spread of the coro­n­avirus to the coun­try’s most vul­ner­a­ble, one day­care own­er is plead­ing with the Gov­ern­ment to start the con­ver­sa­tion on the pos­si­ble re­open­ing of le­git­i­mate day­cares as he said this sec­tor was hit hard­est by COVID-19 and seemed to be, […]