After 2 years of restrictions – Joy as Palm Sunday Mass returns

Young people, some with blessed Palm leaves, gather outside the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church before the start of the Mass. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON –

THERE was joy among the Catholic faithful when for the first time in almost two years, the faithful was able to come out in their numbers and worship together publicly at Palm Sunday mass in churches across the country.

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon said he was thrilled with the return of in-person sermons and to be able to socialise with parishioners once again after virtually all covid19 public health restructions were lifted. He however said that the Church and its worshippers must be cognizant that the pandemic has not yet ended.

He officiated at Mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in San Fernando.

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon officiates at Palm Sunday Mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in San Fernando. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON –

“So for two years we have either been in shutdown or semi-shutdown or partial operating mode. So, now that we are opening up, we have to be very safe and keep all personal protocols in place.

“It is so great to see people back out worshipping and praying together. It makes the prayers so much deeper and so much more profound when the people engage as a flock.”

Gordon said various activities planned for this week would continue but with limitations.

“In most of the churches we will do the washing of the feet and (discretion) it is up to the priest. Some priests have comorbidities, so we wouldn’t advise it (such close interaction as the washing of the feet) but if a priest is healthy then we would do it.

“There would be a lot of care involved — a fresh towel for every person, no kissing of the feet, sanistising hands in-between the washing. This is really a deep part of our holy week.”

TECH SAVVY WORSHIP: A woman uses her mobile phone to follow the Scripture reading during Palm Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON –

During his sermon, Gordon called on the RC community to use the coming week, in the lead up to Easter, to reflect on God and not to be distracted.

“The Passion is so big to really journey through it, but we could journey through it by looking at one character. The Passion of Jesus is important, and it is through His passion that we have salvation.”

Gordon reiterated that this week ought to be focused on God and what He is doing for you.