Adverse-weather alert discontinued

The Met Office issued a green-level alert which means the threat of adverse impactful weather has substantially diminished. It said at 9.30 am, afternoon showers are still expected with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in a few areas.

The Met Office said these showers can affect areas which are already flooded and can still cause landslips and landslides.

People are urged not to wade or drive through flood waters and to keep monitoring weather conditions and official updates at www.metoffice.gov.tt or www.odpm.gov.tt