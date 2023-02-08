Advanced preparations begin for the 10th International Garifuna Conference

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Plans are at an advanced stage by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation (TGHF) for the hosting of the 10th International Garifuna Conference in March.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday to launch the activities of TGHF for National Heroes and Heritage Month, Technical Advisor of TGHF Zoila Ellis Browne said the conference is a major milestone for the foundation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BROWNE-CONFERENCE.mp3

Ellis Browne said a number of activities will be held at the International Garifuna Conference centered on this historic event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CONFERENCE-TWO.mp3

The 10th International Garifuna Conference will be conducted in a hybrid modality with the face-to-face sessions being held at the NIS Conference Room from March 9th-11th.