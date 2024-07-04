Additional seabridge sailings clear backlog

Tobago

Long lines to get on the first sailing from Scarborough to Trinidad on July 2. – Photo courtesy Visual Styles

ADDITIONAL sailings on the seabridge on July 2 and 3 to accommodate passengers stranded as a result of the passage of Hurricane Beryl have cleared the backlog.

On July 2, hundreds of stranded passengers gathered outside the Scarborough Port from as early as 4 am, while a long line of commuters were seen in their vehicles along the waterfront, all hoping to secure a ticket for the sailings added to the Port Authority’s schedule.

This comes after all sailings were cancelled on July 1 owing to the hurricane.

When Newsday visited the Scarborough Port on July 3, the inter-island ferry Buccoo Reef could be seen leaving the harbour for its journey to Trinidad around midday.

TT Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) acting CEO Vilma Lewis-Cockburn said: “The backlog has apparently been cleared. We have a last sailing at 4 pm, so we are really hoping that everything would be rectified by then.“More or less, it would be cleared up today – usually we just have one sailing, but today we have two, as we have one additional. But the backlog should be cleared today.”