Adam and Eve Spa expanding to MoBay and Portmore Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chairman of Adam and Eve Day Spa, Garth Walker, has announced a full-scale local and regional expansion plan.

“I have good news. We’re going to Portmore … that location should be up and running by the last quarter of next year. We have an opportunity right now that we are negotiating with a hotel for Montego Bay [and] if the terms are right, we’ll be entering Mobay this year … by August 1, 20223,” he said.

Walker was addressing staff at an awards ceremony at the spa’s Old Hope Road location.

Walker said the spa has not yet finalised the Caribbean expansion plan but is in talks with persons in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago,

“I believe there is a significant activity for us down there,” he said.

In the meantime, Adam and Eve Spa will expand its branded product line and strengthen corporate collaborations.

Walker also wants to open a school this summer.

Adam and Eve Spa founder Garth Walker

Adam and Eve Spa’s vision is to become the number one health and wellness spa in the Caribbean. But to do so, they must capitalise on their strengths and address their weaknesses.

“We have the number one website in the Caribbean, hands down. No other spa can compete with our website … we are technology-driven, and we don’t use paper, instead clients have access to tablets to type their information, which is sent directly to our server. Our customer service is competitive with everyone in the industry. We are the most reviewed spa on Google, we have the most followers on Instagram,” he stated.

Adam and Eve Spa’s staff awards ceremony was held under the theme, “Be Great”, with executive Chairman of Sandals, Adam Stewart as the guest speaker.

He addressed the staff candidly about the importance of having a positive attitude.

“Every decision, the lens through which we look, and everything before us starts with mindset. So you and I have a lot of things in common. We each have 24 hours a day, seven days in a week, 365 days a year. What differentiates people is their outlook on life, the good or the bad- the mindset of recognising that your entire life is an attitude,” he said.

The awardees and other staff were treated to dinner and a surprise performance by veteran DJ Bounty Killa.

Adam & Eve Day Spa began its operations in 2007 at a 1,800-square-foot location on Constant Spring Road.

That location was closed down, and Walker resurrected the business in 2017 with a 5,000-square-foot property.

Today, the newest location on 56 Old Hope Road is a 10,000 square feet property purchased by the company.

NewsAmericasNow.com